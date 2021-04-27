New Killeen elementary school mascots unveiled

With four new schools opening in the fall, the district announced four new mascots. Take a look at them.

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note: Scroll to the bottom to see illustrations of the new mascots.

Killeen ISD is set to open four new elementary schools this fall and close three existing ones and will debut four new mascots along with the school openings.

The new Pershing Park Elementary School, which opened in January, will be the home of the Pumas and will replace the former campus on West Central Texas Expressway. Sugar Loaf Elementary School is closing after the school year ends and will consolidate with the new Pershing Park over the summer, the school district said in a release.

A new Clifton Park Elementary School is opening on South Second Street and will be consolidated with the current Clifton Park and current Bellaire Elementary School. Those two campuses are closing at the end of the school year. The new Clifton Park mascot will be the jaguar.

On Rancier Avenue, the new Killeen Elementary School will be consolidated with East Ward and West Ward Elementary Schools. East Ward closed two years ago to make way for new school's construction and West Ward will close at the end of the school year. Killeen Elementary will be the home of the joeys, a baby kangaroo, paying homage to the district's first mascot: the Killeen High School kangaroos.

Pat Carney Elementary School, also new, will be the home of the cubs. It is set to open in the fall in the south Clear Creek corridor and Azura Way in Killeen.