Killeen family saved from homelessness thanks to kind stranger

April Metzger had no idea were her family would live after their house burned. Then a complete stranger saved them from potentially sleeping in a tent.

KILLEEN, Texas — Friday evening, April Metzger and her daughter, Ashley Jones, went shopping for Thanksgiving. They returned to find the home they rented on fire.

"Our animals, thank God, survived," Metzger said. "There's not very much in the house that was salvageable. The smoke damage was so severe it would never get clean again."

Metzger was moved into a hotel for two nights with vouchers from the Red Cross. The family tried to plan their next steps over the weekend but very few people answered the phone an no local nonprofits had anywhere to stay. Metzger said the Red Cross caseworker could not be reached the entire weekend.

She tried calling churches and other suggested resources, but there was no one available to help. Metzger had to use money from the Red Cross to pay for one more night at a hotel, but Sunday at 11 a.m. she would have been on the street with a backyard as her only option.

"The only thing we could do was use some of the funds from the Red Cross and buy a tent and sleep in the back yard of a burnt house."

In one final hope, Metzger posted about her situation on several Facebook sites Sunday. Less than two hours later, a man called asking for her phone number. Then she got a phone call that changed her life.

"A lady called me. Her name is Kandace. She asked me the situation and wanted to meet with us." Metzger said. "She had a place where we could go. She was going to work with us for two weeks until we get paid."

Kandace Neufeld had just walked out of church when a friend sent her the Facebook post from Metzger. She had a rental house that was going to be completed on Wednesday but would be inhabitable Monday. Neufeld had several people already scheduled to see the house but she didn't hesitate to offer it.

"It was the right thing to do," Neufeld said. "I'm just fortunate I'm in a place where I can give. I was raised 'You pay it forward.' When you can give you give."

Neufeld said she would offer the home to the family at a lower rent than she was looking for and the first month would be free. The home still needed a new refrigerator, a garage door and a few other repairs, but there would be a room the family could move into as the home was finished.

Metzger said it feels like her life has been saved.