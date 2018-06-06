A Killeen family is beginning the healing process Tuesday after their loved one's killer was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday. Judge John Gauntt sentenced Gus Lozano Jr for fatally stabbing Emjomo Moore in August 2016.

Police said the stabbing happened at the Sun Mart convenience store on 38th Street on August 3, 2016.

Officers said Lozano and Moore got into an argument that ended with Lozano stabbing Moore. An arrest affidavit said Moore told a witness at the scene he had been stabbed in the heart. Moore later died at the hospital. Lozano fled to California where he was captured and brought back to face his crimes.

Moore's wife Tabatha Moore said the family was just moving to Killeen. Moore was already there and Tabatha and their three kids were in route to Killeen from Virginia when they learned about the stabbing, she was devastated.

"This was like the new beginning that never got started. This man has taken from three kids and he gets to see his kids every day, but there are no more visits for us," Tabatha said.

It's a tragedy Moore's older brother Larry and his mother Alice are taking hard.

" My mind was messed up for two years, what would cause someone to stab him, " Moore's mother Alice Hill said.

Larry said it was his responsibility to take care of his brother since the day he was born.

"I feel like I failed at that," he said.

The family is glad the person responsible for Moore's death is behind bars, and want him to think long and hard about what he's done.

" I hope he lives with this the rest of his life," Tabatha said.

The family is now focusing on the healing process.

Bell County Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes handled this case. Barnes released a statement to Channel 6 about the sentencing:

"Nothing in the case will make this family whole as we cannot bring back the life of Emjomo Moore but knowing that Gus Lozano will spend time away from his life and family will bring some consolation to the family and pay his debt to this community for his indefensible actions. Moore’s mother spoke of the senselessness of this attack and the loss of both lives in her allocution. She spoke of moving forward and remembrance. We hope at the conclusion of all cases that the victim(s) can move forward and the community, through the justice system, lets them know their injuries and losses matter."

Wednesday would've been Moore's 42nd birthday, the family plans to celebrate it together.

