Killeen business owners give out turkeys to feed community for Thanksgiving

A Killeen restaurant owner partnered with other businesses to give 150 people food for Thanksgiving.

KILLEEN, Texas — Shawn Rowe has owned Ava's Caribbean Restaurant for five years and had been involved with feeding the community before. Last year, Rowe said he worked with a local church to give away food around Thanksgiving. Memories of the people he met stuck with him.

"I met a lady last who said all she had for Thanksgiving last year was Ramen noodles," Rowe said.

Rowe's family is from Jamaica but came to the area 11 years ago. Rowe said his sister, brother and a family friend all got together and decided to give back.

Saturday, the family members by at the restaurant to give away around 100 turkeys to the community. The need was greater than they expected, however, and they ran out around noon. So they got more food.

"We still had people waiting for ham and Turkey so our partners went ahead and got some more," sister Georgia Dixon said.

By 1 p.m., with 15 people still not fed, the family made yet another food run. They made sure everyone was taken care of. Patricia Lowe said she thought she was out of luck when the food ran out a few people before her, but that's not what happened.

"I was the last person in line, all of a sudden, 'No' (they were out of food). And then the man said they were going to get some more. That's pretty alright," Lowe said. "It's blessed. It helps the community."

The family gave out more than $1,000 worth of food by the end of the day, but it was more than just the restaurant that was contributing. Georgia Dixon is also a director at Life Healthcare Academy in Killeen which helps community members enter the nursing field. Family friend Peter Minott runs Tallis Promotions and also helped sponsor the event.

Rowe said Ava's and other businesses have had a hard time due to COVID-19 this year, but if you are in a position to give, you should.