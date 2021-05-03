Killeen Farmers Market opens Tuesday

From now until October, the farmers market will be open every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — Celebrate the start of the season for the City of Killeen Farmers Market on Tuesday, May 4, where there will be a dozen vendors, music and giveaways.

From now until October, the farmers market, located at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. at the Rosa Hereford Community Center parking lot, will be open every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Every week, shop from local farmers, bakers and specialty product makers with all kinds of goods like fresh produce, baked goods, popcorn and handmade crafts.

The Killeen Animal Shelter is also going to have an area filled with adoptable animals.