Killeen FD investigating overnight apartment complex fire

After arriving, it took firefighters about 15 minutes to control the fire. As many as 12 people could be displaced from their homes.

KILLEEN, Texas — An overnight apartment fire in Killeen sent two people to the hospital, one being a child, after they escaped through a window and jumped from the second floor.

"It's horrifying, it's horrifying to know that you're child might be burning alive," said Patricia Butler, a resident who said the fire started un her daughter's unit. "I heard her screaming and I know she got burned by the fire and she did what she had to do but, now I am here, and I am waiting to find out what happens here."

Fire crews arrived on scene just before 4 a.m. and Killeen Police Chief James Kubinski said he's proud of his crew who stopped the fire from spreading to other units.

"The initial reports were we had flames throughout the unit and when we arrived," Chief Kubinski said, adding they sent four fire engines, a ladder truck and heavy rescue to the scene along with a couple of ambulances. "We found heavy fire conditions on the second floor coming from a centered unit."

Chief Kubinskli said the extent of the damage is not known to nearby units but said most of the damage was to the central unit that caught fire. He also said the two victims that were transported are alert but was not able to update their condition.