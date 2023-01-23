Killeen: Fire crews douse garage fire, no injuries reported

A number of Killeen Fire and EMS personnel reported to the scene for assistance.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department put out a garage fire on the 300 block of American Legion Avenue on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1 p.m.

According to the Killeen FD, three minutes after the call came in crews showed up to douse the flames in a fully-engulfed garage.

The house that the garage belonged to suffered minor damage, but it is reported to be just fine.

A total of four fire engines, one ladder engine, one heavy rescue vehicle, one ambulance, two battalion chiefs and two EMS captains reported to the scene.

No injuries were reported and a cause has not been released.