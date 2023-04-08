28 Killeen firefighters extinguish overnight blaze

The Killeen Fire Department said the broke out around 12:30 a.m. on April 8 along the Central Texas Expressway.

KILLEEN, Texas — Twenty-eight personnel, four engines, two tower ladders, two heavy rescues, one ALS ambulance, two Battalion Chiefs and two EMS Supervisors all responded to a structure fire in Killeen early in the morning of April 8.

The City of Killeen Fire Department said the fire broke out along the Central Texas Expressway around 12:30 a.m. at a "commercial restaurant space" in a strip mall.

According to the department, the fire was called in by a passing motorist and a general alarm assignment was dispatched, calling three engines, one tower ladder, one heavy rescue, one ALS ambulance, two Battalion Chiefs, and two EMS Supervisors to the scene.

While responding, the incident commander reportedly upgraded the alarm, adding another tower ladder, engine and heavy rescue to the scene. In total, 28 personnel responded to the fire.

The City of Killeen reported that units were on scene within six minutes of the initial dispatch, and that crews reportedly had the fire under control within 20 minutes of arrival, after what they describe as an "aggressive interior fire attack".

Fire crews discovered that no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, said the City, and the fire was contained to the unit where it started. They reported some fire damage to an adjacent business, but only minor smoke damage to the other businesses in the strip mall.

The City said no one was harmed in the fire, either firefighters or citizens.

The Killeen Fire Marshal's Office was reportedly on scene to investigate how the fire started, although they say a cause is not yet known.

Two businesses in the strip mall have been deemed uninhabitable by a Killeen Building Inspector. The rest of the businesses in the strip mall will reportedly stay open for business.

The Killeen Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Harker Heights Fire Department, Killeen Police Department and the Killeen Building Department.