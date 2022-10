Five people were forced to flee the home, according to the fire department, who claim the property to be a total loss.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department responded to a home on fire in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, firefighters arrived to the home in smoke and flames, as stated in a release. By around 6 p.m. the fire was under control.

Five people are now displaced, according to the fire department, who claim the property to be a total loss.

No cause has been released. 6 News will keep you updated when more information is received.