Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home

Residents were not home at the time of the fire, but seven are now displaced.

KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city.

The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters saw smoke in the rear and attic of the one-story home once they arrived. It took firefighters 30 minutes to put the fire out, the home was a total loss, according to Ford.

There were no injuries, however, one dog was rescued from the fire.

There were three fire engines, one tower ladder truck, one heavy rescue truck, two ambulances, two Battalion Chiefs and two EMS captains in total who were on the scene, according to Ford.

The seven residents who lived in the home are in contact with the American Red Cross to find temporary housing, as stated by Ford.

The fire has been determined as accidental in nature, according to Ford, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.