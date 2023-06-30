Killeen firefighters join in the fight against wildfire in Palo Pinto County

Killeen firefighters join Temple and Waco units in the fight against this "Storage Fire".

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department announced that crews are assisting in a wildfire dubbed the "Storage Fire" in Pinto Palo County on Friday, June 30.

According to the City of Killeen, crews are providing structure protection for the fire three hours from city, located south of Possum Kingdom Lake.

The city says the Texas A&M Forest Service requested two strike teams to assist with the wildfire on Wednesday, June 28.

Four personnel, a brush truck with a strike team leader and command SUV from the Killeen Fire Department were sent to the area to aid in the fight.

According to the Forest Service, the fire is approximately 1,000 acres and 30% contained. Over 100 homes are in danger of the fire, so mandatory evacuations have been put in place.

The Killeen Fire Department joins other units from Central Texas assisting in the fire, including units from Temple, Waco and Moffat.

