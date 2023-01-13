Killeen firefighters fight Thursday evening fire

The fire burned through approximately 35 acres in a field surrounded by apartments.

KILLEEN, Texas — A burning brush fire on Atlas and Hercules Avenue is now contained, according to the Killeen Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out to the fire Thursday around 5:14 p.m. By the time units arrived, approximately 35 acres were burned throughout surrounding area apartments, according to KFD.

There were no evacuations or property damaged reported. The fire was contained within an hour with no injuries reported as well, according to KFD.

Firefighters remained on scene until 11 p.m. to continue cleaning up the aftermath.

In total, eleven fire units responded, nine police units, one member of the Killeen Officer of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and one person from the Killeen Public Works Department.