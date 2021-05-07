Killeen firefighters hailed as heroes after saving family dog from fire

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department is getting a much-deserved thanks following a devastating house fire over the weekend, a fire that required the family dog to be given CPR to survive.

"Not only do firefighters work to protect people and property, they also save pets. They were able to get this beautiful pup out of the fire and resuscitate him," the City of Killeen said on its Facebook page. "Once he was alert and stable, he jumped up and ran to his parents!"