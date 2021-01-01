Killeen's first 2021 babies are already here

Micah Bell was born at midnight on New Year's Day and Evelynn Grace was born just a couple of hours later.

KILLEEN, Texas — AdventHealth delivery teams helped bring their first boy and girl of the year into the world late last night.

The first baby was a boy born at midnight on New Year's Day. Micah Bell was welcomed by his mother, Amanda Harbin. Micah measured 6 pounds and 6 ounces and was 18 inches long. He's Harbin's third child. The attending physician was Dr. William Louis.

The first girl, Evelynn Grace, was born at 2:14 a.m. to Alyssa Whiteley-Rulison and Hunter Warwick. Evelynn measured 8 pounds and 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. She is Whitely-Rulison's first child. Dr. Paul West was the attending physician.

Here is mom Amanda Harbin with Micah Bell and the delivery team: