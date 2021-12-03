Killeen mayor orders city flag to half-staff to honor former firefighter; Funeral held on Monday

Visitation for Fire Rescue Officer Patrick Bergman is planned to take place Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home.

KILLEEN, Texas — To honor former Fire Rescue Officer Patrick Bergman, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra ordered the City of Killeen Flag to half-staff Friday through Monday.

Bergman served with the Killeen Fire Department from 2005 to 2020. Due to a medical condition that he battled for many years, Bergman had to leave the fire service in 2020, the fire department said.

Visitation for Bergman is planned to take place on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, located at 1615 S. Fort Hood St. A final salute walkthrough for fire personnel to pay respects will take place after the visitation.

Funeral services will then be held on Monday at 2 p.m. and will be open to the public. Those who plan to attend are asked to use Elms Road to access WS Young Drive. Public parking will be available at the south entrance to the center, the fire department said.

Attendees can expect a procession of fire and police vehicles with lights flashing on Monday prior to his funeral service between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The procession will drive portions of Fort Hood Road, Elms Road, Stan Schlueter Loop, MLK Boulevard, Twin Creek Drive, Rancier Avenue and WS Young Drive.