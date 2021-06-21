Killeen High School's first African American teacher has died

Dr. Ruth Altrac Tomlin was the first African American teacher at Killeen High School in 1970. She retired in 1994.

KILLEEN, Texas — Dr. Ruth Altrac Tomlin, the first African American teacher at Killeen High School, has died, according to the Killeen Independent School District.

She started at the high school in 1970 and retired in 1994 after serving as a teacher for 14 years and 10 years as a counselor for the district, the district said.

"During her tenure, she was praised by several organizations for her educational achievements, often being referred to as a trailblazer," Killeen ISD said. "We send our sincere condolences to the Tomlin family during this difficult time."

Tomlin was also the first Black person to graduate from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1967. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in both business and English. She continued her education at Texas A&M University where she earned a master's degree in education and education psychology. Tomlin later earned her doctoral degree in education administration.

"Our UMHB family mourns the passing of Dr. Ruth Altrac Tomlin '67, the first African American graduate of Mary Hardin-Baylor," UMHB said in a Facebook post. "Please join us in praying for the Tomlin family."