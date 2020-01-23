KILLEEN, Texas —

Multiple homes in Killeen were evacuated Thursday after detectives found possible explosives and weapons in a neighboring home.

Detectives with the Organized Crime Unit served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of Paula Rd. at around 1:00 p.m.

The detectives found weapons and, “A possible improvised explosive device,” according to Killeen public Information Officer Ofelia Miramontez.

The McLennan County Bomb Squad was requested to assist along with FBI and ATF.

One person is in custody and there is no immediate threat to the nearby school, according to Miramontez.

The scene is now clear and residents are safe to return to their homes.

