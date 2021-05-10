Killeen neighborhood hosts its first National Night Out block party

Across the nation, residents are asked to lock their doors, turn on the outside lights, and spend the evening outside with their neighbors and first responders.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Department will be hosting its annual National Night Out on Oct. 5.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. neighbors will be able to interact with neighbors and the police and firefighters in the area.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes relationships with the police within the community, according to its website.

Across the nation and in the City of Killeen, residents are asked to lock their doors, turn on the outside lights, and spend the evening outside with their neighbors and police.

According to Killeen PD, neighbors annually are encouraged to host block parties, cookouts, contests and youth activities.

For the first time this year White Rock Estates, a neighborhood in Killeen, will be participating. Various neighbors have dedicated themselves to setting up voter registration and crime information booths and barbeques, according to police.