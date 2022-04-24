x
Killeen house fire under investigation

A neighbor was able to successfully retrieve a senior citizen from the home, according to officials.

KILLEEN, Texas — Four people are safe after a house fire happened in Killeen Saturday night, according to the Killeen Fire Department

The incident happened on the 900 block of Jeffers Avenue and police were on the scene at 9:43 p.m., according to a news release.

Officials say, two people were taken to the hospital by EMS to be evaluated for minor injuries. 

Credit: Killeen Fire Department

All occupants were out of the building as fire crews arrived on the scene. A neighbor was able to successfully retrieve a senior citizen from the home, per officials. 

Credit: Killeen Fire Department

The cause of the fire is under investigation, no other information has been released at this time. 

