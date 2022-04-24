Killeen house fire under investigation

A neighbor was able to successfully retrieve a senior citizen from the home, according to officials.

KILLEEN, Texas — Four people are safe after a house fire happened in Killeen Saturday night, according to the Killeen Fire Department.

The incident happened on the 900 block of Jeffers Avenue and police were on the scene at 9:43 p.m., according to a news release.

Officials say, two people were taken to the hospital by EMS to be evaluated for minor injuries.

All occupants were out of the building as fire crews arrived on the scene. A neighbor was able to successfully retrieve a senior citizen from the home, per officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, no other information has been released at this time.