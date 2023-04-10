Killeen Housing Authority releases statement after staffing issues cause problems for renters

6 News conducted 6 Fix coverage over a renter struggling with this issue in early October.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Housing Authority (KHA) released a statement following 6 News' coverage of a woman who was at risk of losing her home because the housing authority didn't pay its half of the rent.

Initially, 6 News spoke with Cindy Hayward of the KHA and she explained how staffing concerns played a major role in its ability to operate and solve any issues with Section 8 Housing.

On Friday, Oct. 6, KHA released the following statement:

"Killeen Housing Authority is aware of recent challenges program participants and local landlords have encountered regarding payments and communications and we want to assure you that we are actively addressing these matters to resolve them as swiftly as possible. As part of our restructuring efforts KHA has engaged the services of operational consultants and accounting professionals to ensure that both tenants and landlords are adequately supported during this process."

There's no official timeline as to when these issues will be resolved, but tenants and landlords are encouraged to send any problems to HAKilleenTX@gmail.com.

6 News will continue to provide the latest updates on this story