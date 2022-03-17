Killeen HS alumni and USW Golf Head Coach identified among 9 dead after major crash in west Texas

A memorial golf scholarship has been established with the Killeen ISD Education Foundation in his honor.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen High School graduate is one of the nine who died in the horrific fiery crash in West Texas Tuesday.

The driver of the van carrying members from University of the Southwest golf teams was the head coach, 26-year-old Tyler James.

Killeen ISD confirms James was a product of the Central Texas school district. He attended Clifton Park Elementary, Nolan Middle School and graduated from Killeen High School in 2014.

He is deeply rooted in Killeen and the district with both of his parents, Randy and June James, working as coaches and teachers for KISD.

Troy Drummond was James' golf coach at HPU for 3 years. He says James taught him more than enough.

"The desire and the passion he had taught me that whatever I had was not enough," he explained. "I needed to do more for him, I needed to do more for the team and that's something that I will always remember."

Drummond says James was very passionate about life, especially when it came to golf.

After graduation, James attended Ottawa University where he was on the men's golf team. He then transferred to Howard Payne University to continue his golf career.

James followed his dreams of becoming a coach with one of his stops being East Texas Baptist University, where he helped Hank Crane.

"I can't ever say I've had a coach quite like Coach James," Hank Crane, Senior and Captain of ETBU Men's Golf Team said. "He was really unique in the way his style of coaching his way of talking to us. I could tell he really cared for us."

James' passion once again radiating and that's something everyone who knew him is trying to live on.

"I know that he would want us to succeed and I think if we work hard, we can continue his legacy that way," Crane added.

"Show the passion that we have for this great game, passion for life and passion to help people," Drummond said.

James was in his first season as the head coach of the men's and women's golf team at the University of the Southwest.

They were heading back from a tournament in Midland, TX in a passenger van when they were struck head-on.

Seven of the nine passengers in the van died. The other two are in stable condition at the hospital in Lubbock.

"The driver and passenger of the pickup truck that crossed the centerline were also killed," said Bruce Landsberg, Vice-Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board. "A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of the pickup truck."

Landsberg said the truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law. A person must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner’s license and 15 years old to receive a provisional license to drive with an instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle.

The deceased USW students and coach have been identified as:

Tyler James, 26, from Hobbs, New Mexcio (head coach)

Maurico Sanchez, 19, from Mexico

Travis Garcia, 19, from Pleasanton, Texas

Jackson Zinn, 22, from Westminster, Colorado

Karissa Raines, 21, from Fort Stockton, Texas

Laci Stone, 18, from Nocona, Texas

Tiago Sousa, 18, from Portugal

The golf teams were traveling in a 2017 Ford Transit van that was towing a box trailer when it collided with the truck, and both vehicles burst into flames, according to NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss.

He said the vehicles collided on a two-lane asphalt highway where the speed limit is 75 mph (120 kph), though investigators have not yet determined how fast either vehicle was traveling.

The NTSB says that while their investigation is still in the early stages, they believe several people in both vehicles were not wearing seat belts.

Want to Donate?

The Tyler Lee James Memorial Golf Scholarship has been established with the Killeen ISD Education Foundation in his honor.