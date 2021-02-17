Killeen implements water restrictions amid limited supply

The city is asking residents to conserve water as it has implemented stage five restrictions that call for a 40% demand reduction.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen said Wednesday morning that it is experiencing a "limited water supply" as severe winter weather continues. As a result, the city is implementing water restrictions.

Power outages have significantly impacted the water supply the city is receiving from its supplier, leading the city to implement stage five water restrictions.

According to the city, stage five restrictions call for reducing the demand by 40% due to major breaks or pump system failures.

"We are taking every step possible to minimize service interruptions to customers but need the public’s help to conserve the supply that we are receiving," the city said in a press release.

"Our water supply is barely meeting the demand at this time. As outages occur, boil water notices will be issued," the city added.

The city offered suggestions to the public to help conserve water over the next 24 to 48 hours. They suggested the following:

Do not store large amounts of water by filling bathtubs or other containers. If this is done, customers will start to experience outages, and boil water notices will be issued at a time when many are still without electricity.

If your water lines in your home are frozen, email wsoperations@killeentexas.gov or call 254-501-6320. The city will send a crew to shut off water at the meter. It is important to do this before lines start to thaw to minimize water damage to your home and prevent the unnecessary loss of water.

Once temperatures reach 30 degrees Fahrenheit, turn off any dripping faucets. You can resume dripping when temperatures drop below 30 degrees. You do not need to drip all faucets in your home. Drip faucets located along exterior walls only when the temperature necessitates.

Do not use washing machines or dishwashers. These appliances use a significant amount of water and electricity. Wash dishes by hand.