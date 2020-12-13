Killeen Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce donates $5,000 to small businesses

KILLEEN, Texas — The Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce in Killeen handed out $5,000 to three small businesses at the chamber's inaugural 5K Holiday Run on Saturday.
The event took place at the Lions Club Park on Stan Schlueter Loop. The run was a way to raise money for the Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce business relief grant.
So far, the chamber has raised $7,500. More than 30 business applied for the grant. After a three-phase process, the money was awarded to the top three businesses and given away during the 5K race.