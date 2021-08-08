Killeen Police investigates crash that left pedestrian in critical condition

The driver didn't stop to render aid and continued traveling eastbound, fleeing the scene, police said.

KILLEEN, Texas — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in Killeen.

Officers were sent to the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Responding officers reportedly found a man laying on the road when they arrived.

The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A suspect has not been identified at this time.

An investigation found that an unknown make and model vehicle was traveling eastbound in the inside lane on the expressway when it hit a pedestrian trying to cross from the eastside of the roadway to the westside, police said.

The driver didn't stop to render aid and continued traveling eastbound, fleeing the scene.