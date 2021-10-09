Killeen ISD holds 15th annual Community Freedom Walk in remembrance of 9/11

The Freedom Walk marked 20 years since the attacks of 9/11.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District hosted representatives from Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville, local emergency first responders, Fort Hood soldiers and Gold Star Families Friday at Ellison High School to remember the tragic loss and heroic courage of Americans in the attack on America on Sept. 11, 2001.

"I wasn’t born yet," said Ellison High School student Olivia Wintz. "I was born in 2004, so I grew up learning about everything that happened and just hearing what happened and that it all united us and still brings us together is really important."

The community's 15th annual Freedom Walk marked 20 years since the attacks of 9/11.

U.S. Army Lt. Darnell Brown, a graduate of Ellison High School and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, was in kindergarten at West Ward Elementary School in Killeen that day.

The Army officer and Killeen native recounted the timeline of the attacks and praised the brave heroes who rushed into the burning towers 20 years ago. He urged attendees to follow their example of teamwork, perseverance and selfless service.

Following Brown's remarks, as well as reflections from Superintendent John Craft and a video featuring KISD graduates, participants walked outside the school auditorium, beneath a flag hoisted by Killeen Fire Department ladder trucks and completed a lap around the track at the school practice field.

Killeen City Councilman Michael Boyd was a sophomore at Ellison High School when the planes hit the twin towers.

"We all kind of sat in silence trying to figure out what happened out there. KISD did a good job not giving us all the details so we would not go crazy or be really concerned," he said.

The ceremony ended with bell tolls and the playing of Taps in honor of the almost 3,000 lives lost that day.