Killeen ISD to broadcast, live stream 2021 HS graduation ceremonies. Here's how to watch

Here's what you need to know to watch the ceremonies.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District is planning to broadcast and stream online the 2021 high school graduation ceremonies that are happening at the Bell County Expo Center, the district said Tuesday.

The broadcasts are expected to begin at each school's designated graduation time.

If you plan to watch on TV, you can view the ceremonies on KISD-TV, which will be aired on Channel 17 through the Time Warner cable box or Channel 10.17 on digital TV without a cable box.

You can watch the ceremonies online here.