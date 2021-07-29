Killeen ISD announces all employees on Fort Hood campuses must wear masks

KISD currently has eight campuses on Fort Hood and are all considered Fort Hood facilities

FORT HOOD, Texas — Note: The video above is from July 28, 2021

Killeen ISD has issued a mask mandate for all KISD employees who work on campuses within Fort Hood, regardless of vaccination status.

This follows a day after the Commanding General of III Corps and Fort Hood said all service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors would be required to wear a mask while inside all Fort Hood facilities.

KISD campuses located on Post are considered Fort Hood facilities.

KISD operates the following campuses on post:

Audie Murphy Middle School

Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary

Montague Village Elementary

Meadows Elementary

Clear Creek Elementary

Clarke Elementary

Early College High School

Venable Village Elementary

The General Order is effective immediately.

Further information regarding face covering for students will be released by the district ahead of the school year.

The KISD Public Health Guide has been updated to reflect the new General Order for employees.