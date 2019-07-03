KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District said in a press release it created the new position of chief college, career and military readiness officer, and superintendent John Craft appointed longtime Killeen ISD educator and U.S. army veteran Nancy Duran to the position.

Duran will support the ISD's counseling programs for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, dual enrollment, career and technical education and secondary schools.

Additionally, her role will include coordinating the ISD's partnerships with Fort Hood, Central Texas College, Texas A&M Central Texas, Workforce Solutions and other community and business partners.

Craft said he has high praise for Duran.

“Ms. Duran is a proven leader and will be instrumental in collaborating and communicating with key stakeholders throughout the district and the community to ensure students are provided optimal learning opportunities setting them up for future success upon graduation,” Craft said. “The job will be a tremendous endeavor, but we are confident in her abilities and work ethic and we remain excited about the direction of our college, career and military preparation programs throughout KISD.”

The press release showed why Duran was a highly qualified candidate.

Duran was the executive director for career and technical education at Killeen ISD since 2016, the ISD said. Before then, she was the principal of Meadows Elementary School for two years, according to the press release.

Duran was also Killeen High School's assistant principal and director of curriculum and instruction in the past, the release said.

Duran's career in education started in 2005, and she served in the Army from 1987 to 1992, the ISD said.

She started off as a teacher at Liberty Hill Middle School, where she taught until 2010, the ISD said.

Duran was a campus instructional specialist at Killeen High School before she was promoted to assistant principal in 2011, the release said.

She has a bachelor's of Science degree and a master's of Education degree from Tarleton State University and has done post-master's work in educational adminsitration at Texas A&M-Central Texas, the release said.