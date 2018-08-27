KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District on Tuesday unanimously approved a multi-million dollar general fund budget that includes raises for teachers and staff.

The $387 million budget -- up $9 million from last year -- will fund a $1,000 pay increase for employees of the 26th largest district in the state, the district said.

"It takes us to continue to build strong budgets to get that job done,” Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott said..

Nearly 70 percent of the money goes to the classroom, which includes teachers and support for teachers. The money will also be spent on counselors, librarians and school buildings.

According to Abbott, the approved budget will not create a deficit.

The district said employee groups were concerned that the 2 percent pay raise would be offset by increases in health insurance costs, but the Killeen ISD administration negotiated a plan with Baylor Scott and White that is 9 percent less than last year’s cost for employees and includes one-month waiver of premiums.

KISD said it is increasing its starting teacher salary from $46,500 to $47,000 and providing teachers $100 each for classroom supplies, and a $50 certificate to buy supplies from KISD’s warehouse.

The budget will fund learning for an enrollment of close to 45,000 students for the school year that began Monday.

