KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District board approved a rezoning recommendation for its newest elementary school during a meeting Tuesday night.

In a unanimous decision, the board decided to rezone the district to accommodate for Maude Moore Wood Elementary School for the 2019-2020 school year.

The new campus will be located at 6410 Morganite Lane in the White Rock Estates subdivision of Killeen.

Students living in the East Ward Elementary School zone will be temporarily enrolled at Maude Moore Wood when it opens this fall, and they will continue to attend it for the next two years while another new school is built.

Killeen ISD said Alice W. Douse, Cedar Valley, Skipcha and Timber Ridge elementary schools are the campuses the rezoning affects.

Parents will receive a letter in the spring if the rezoning affects them.