Killeen ISD, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's partner to offer COVID-19 shot to students 12 and up

The first and second doses will be offered at four campuses on select dates throughout the summer.

KILLEEN, Texas — Students in the Killeen Independent School District will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at one of four campuses through a partnership between the school district and Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's, the school district announced June 2.

A team from the hospital will go to four campuses across the district to vaccinate students 12 and older for free, the district said. The school district said each location will be staffed with a doctor and nurse to answer questions parents may have about the vaccine.

There will be two opportunities for individuals to receive their first dose over the summer, the district said. The McLane Children’s staff will return to the same campuses for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

A parent or guardian must be present for a child to get vaccinated and no appointment is necessary. The sites will stay open until 6:30 p.m. to accommodate working parents.

Adults may also receive the vaccine during the designated times, the district said.

To help speed up the process, parents can sign up from a free MyBSWHealth account. More information and a guide can be found on the district's website.

Here are the dates and locations for the first dose: