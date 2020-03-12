Killeen ISD begins Covid-19 rapid screening for students and staff

It's an initiative started by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Education Agency.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD is taking part in free Covid-19 rapid screening with the goal to keep their students and staff safe and keep schools open.

Dr. Eric Penrod the district's deputy superintendent said the tests serve as an additional screening tool to help prevent the spread of the virus on campus.

"At the forefront of every decision we're making is the student's safety and so we wanted to put a system in place that would allow students and employees, free of charge, to come and get that initial screener if they have any possibility or doubt," Dr. Penrod said.

Parents of students as well as staff members can schedule an appointment online, take the test, and results are available in 15 minutes. Then they'll be notified within 24 hours.

"Right now we have 10,000 tests and that 10,000 can be replicated on a month by month basis depending on the usage of students and employees coming to receive tests," Dr. Penrod said.

About 6,800 KISD employees and more than 44,000 students will benefit from the tests.

Rapid screening will take place at the former Nolan Middle School starting Thursday, and then the screening will be done Monday through Friday for as long as the district needs it.

