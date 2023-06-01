Killeen ISD Board of Trustees set to name lone finalist for the superintendent position

This comes after the resignation of former Superintendent Dr. John Craft.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees are set to name a lone finalist for the superintendent position at a special-called meeting on Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m.

According to the school district, this meeting will be held at the KISD Administration Building and will be streamed on the district's website and KISD TV Channel 17.

Killeen ISD says following the meeting, there will be a meet and greet for media and community officials to hear from the finalist.

The search for the district's next superintendent began back in March following the departure of Dr. John Craft.

Since Craft left, KISD Deputy Superintendent of Operations Megan Bradley has been serving as the interim superintendent.

According to Killeen ISD, board members approved the candidate profile which included input from stakeholders from a survey.

Texas law requires a school board to name the finalist 21 days before they are officially hired to be the next superintendent.

To read more, visit here.