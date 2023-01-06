Killeen ISD school board officially names new superintendent

Dr. Jo Ann Fey was named the lone finalist for the position back on June 1.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees officially named Dr. Jo Ann Fey the new superintendent of the school district on Monday, June 26.

The board named Fey the lone finalist for the position back on June 1, in accordance with the state-mandated 21-day waiting period prior to hiring.

Members of the school board are thrilled for Fey to join the school district as Board President Brett Williams stated, "The Board of Trustees is excited to complete the next step in what we feel has been an intentional and successful process in identifying our next leader."

"Dr. Fey's insight, energy and commitment to our KISD family have already been evident over the last 21 days. We are confident that our community will see immediate progress in our efforts to ensure every student learns to their maximum potential," Williams added.

Fey was recently superintendent at Midlothian ISD where she oversaw a district of more than 10,000 students.

Prior to Midlothian, Fey spent 25 years at Southwest ISD in San Antonio, where she helped turn a once poor-performing district into a highly-recognized one.

Fey is set to begin her duties as superintendent of Killeen ISD on Monday, July 10.

