Killeen ISD Board recognizes State Student Hero winner

KILLEEN, Texas — The State Board of Education named a Killeen Independent School District sixth-grader Briana Liles a Student Hero. She is one of 15 Student Heroes for outstanding volunteer service across the state, according to Killeen ISD.

Long before the Eastern Hills Middle School student won a state Student Hero Award, she was a local hero known for selling lemonade from a pink, glittery stand called Miss B’s. She always contributed to her favorite charity, Killeen ISD said.

While she sold lemonade, Liles raised money for the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, which seeks a cure for an autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss. A disease that Liles has.

The award-winning entrepreneur and fund-raiser has managed to collect more than $7,000 for the charitable foundation, Killeen ISD said.

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees recognized her at a meeting Tuesday, where she received her official medal from State Board Member Tom Maynard.

Prior to receiving recognition for the state honor, Liles said she was honored to be among peers committed to helping others.

“It makes me happy,” she said. “That the community realizes good people are helping others.”

In 2018, her efforts on Lemonade Day raised $975 from three locations and led to the title of National Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year. The following spring, she won another award, a Bell County Incredible Kid award, Killeen ISD said.

Liles was a fourth-grader at Trimmier Elementary School when she received the national entrepreneur award, selected among 8,000 students across the country.

By the time she won the Incredible Kid honor in April 2019, she raised more than $2,500 for the Children’s Alopecia Project. She also collects supplies for a local animal shelter and volunteers at a nursing home, Killeen ISD said.

The hard-working student won a pageant in Copperas Cove in 2018 and launched a year-long effort to raise awareness and money for the Children’s Alopecia Project.

The following year, Liles was named an ambassador for the pageant and continued her efforts and raise even more.

“Lemonade Day taught me that it’s not all about money, but helping others,” she said. “With the pageant, I learned it’s not about how you look, but about working hard, meeting new people and raising money for others.”