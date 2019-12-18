KILLEEN, Texas —

The Killeen Independent School District Bond Steering Committee met for the final time on Dec. 19 at Maude Moore Wood Elementary School. They came to a final consensus to proceed with the bond recommendation to the Board of Trustees

This committee, which is made up of more than 65 members of parents, community members and stakeholders, prioritized projects that they think are needed to accommodate the growth of the district.

Ninety-four percent of members voted to proceed with a bond recommendation for the May 2, 2020 election.

The committee voted on eight projects with a total of $265 million.

The projects the committee approved include:

New Elementary School #37

New Elementary School #38

New Harker Heights Elementary School

New Peebles Elementary School

Ellison High School Renovations

Stadium Renovations to Shoemaker, Ellison and Harker Heights High School

Superintendent Dr. John Craft will recommend the district pay for Elementary School #39 and Middle School #15 out of the Strategic Facility Plan fund.

“As a community we have a responsibility to provide a safe place for our children to learn. The district is growing and children in portables is not safe,” Bond Steering Committee Co-Chair Brenda Coley said. “Either we make the adjustments now or we will be faced with painful decisions later.”

Dr. Craft said he appreciates the Bond Steering Committee’s active engagement in the process to ensure the needs of the students and staff of Killeen ISD remain a priority.

The Bond Steering Committee Chairs will present the final recommendations to the Board of Trustees at the Jan. 14, 2020 meeting.

