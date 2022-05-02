Killeen ISD cancels off-day due to winter weather closure

Due to a winter weather cancellation in February, Killeen ISD students and staff will have to attend school on March 21.

Killeen Independent School District students and staff will have to attend school on a day previously marked as an off day due to a winter weather cancellation, the district announced Wednesday.

The district closed schools on Feb. 24 due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions.

The Board of Trustees chose to amend the calendar so that students and staff will have to attend school on March 21. That day had previously been scheduled as a staff workday and student holiday.

"We recognize that this may be an inconvenience for some families traveling home from spring break," the district said in a news release. "This change does not impact or change employee duty days and will not impact employee pay."