Killeen ISD classes to go on as planned, even under city-wide boil water notice

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District announced Tuesday night that all Killeen campuses and building will open as planned Oct. 20, per district officials.

District officials are encouraging students and employees to bring a bottle a water with them for the remainder of the water boil order.

KISD was made aware of a boil order for the entire city of Killeen. This boil order does not impact campuses in Heights, Nolanville & Ft Hood. All KISD campuses & buildings will open Wednesday.

Students & employees are encouraged to bring a bottle of water.

The City of Killeen issued a city-wide water boil notice for residents Tuesday evening, according to a news release.

Officials say quarterly water samples, taken from six sites, indicated chlorine residuals were below Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) guidelines, the boil water notice went into effect immediately.

Residents should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred, per the boil notice.

City officials say public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted.

According to TECQ, residents should boil their water for two minutes to kill any bacteria that may have formed.