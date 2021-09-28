Killeen ISD explores virtual learning options

Buckley said there are several barriers to overcome before this could go into effect. Their number one barrier is staffing.



"The criteria for the state is it has to be a dedicated teacher. It cannot be blended where we are teaching face-to-face and remote learning," Buckley said.



"As questions are being answered it's evolving into more questions," Dr. John Craft said, the district's superintendent.



Buckley went over the requirements and criteria for virtual learning as outlined by the state. However, according to the district, there's a lot still up in the air.



"There are a lot of questions we have for the Texas Education Agency, which we have submitted, on parameters and coding and codes for the school, you know just a lot of detailed criteria that's needed," Buckley said.



At the end of last school year Killeen ISD sent out a survey and about 800 students expressed interest in continuing online learning. While the district states there are several benefits to remote learning, they have to overcome all barriers before jumping into it.



"We have the nuts and bolts, the general picture from the state but I think the state itself is working through the details and how to structure it so it can be doable for districts," Buckely said.



If a remote learning option does go into effect, only about 10% would have that option, including homebound and those who the district calls "medically fragile."