Killeen ISD doesn't include rapid tests on their COVID-19 dashboard, but that could change next month

The district said keeping track of testing numbers for different COVID-19 tests available is a complex task, but that a new chief medical officer will help fix that.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD now provides rapid COVID-19 testing at its former Nolan Middle School location in Harker Heights. Spokeswoman Taina Maya told 6 News the three newly hired employees at the site administered 662 rapid tests in just the last week and 100 came back positive.

Those numbers are not, however, reported on the Killeen ISD COVID-19 dashboard and parents have started to ask why.

"My concern is that the tracking is only counting PCR, or lab confirmed, tests." Jane Doxsey said last Tuesday's board meeting. "This does not take into consideration students and staff that get the informal antigen tests. This results in the tracker being skewered with fewer cases than what is actually happening."

When 6 News spoke to KISD about the numbers on Monday, Maya said keeping an accurate count of antigen texts along side PCR tests is more complex than it sounds.

KISD provides rapid testing at their old middle school location, but the students and employees that use the site are responsible for reporting their result to the KISD campus they normally attend. They are also advised to get a PCR text to confirm a positive result.

KISD has 51 campuses.

Maya said if KISD wanted to keep an accurate daily tally of rapid tests results for each campus, they would need an administrator to compare recent rapid tests and recent PCR tests for duplicates every day for every campus. When a person comes back with a positive PCR test, they would need to locate and subtract the corresponding rapid test in the same day.

If the rapid test was positive, and the PCR test was negative, both tests may need to be subtracted. Maya said it was not possible, with current staff, to keep that data accurate on a daily basis.

"It takes someone to go in and look at those counts daily, who knows the Power BI software dashboard and (how to handle) information that is private," Maya said.

KISD is, however, hiring a new chief medial officer that could keep up with those numbers. Maya told 6 News they are closing the job posting today and hope to have someone hired by mid-October.

"We are ready for the chief medical officer to join the district because we know there is a great deal of work to be done to make sure reporting is done with fidelity," Maya said.

Maya also told 6 News the district does keep track of at-home rapid tests but does not count them with rapid tests administered by professionals. The Bell County Public Health District also told 6 News they don't count at home tests in reporting to numbers to the state because it is not possible to verify the tests are performed correctly.

This requires KISD to internally track PCR tests, professionally administered rapid tests, and at-home rapid tests separately. Maya told 6 News it's currently possible to have the number line up on a weekly basis, but they need the tracker to be accurate day-to-day. The new staff position could help make that possible.