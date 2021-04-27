x
Adulthood 101: Killeen ISD hosts event to help students beyond the classroom

High school juniors and seniors who attend will learn about things like buying a car and handling money.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District is hosting an event aimed at helping high school upperclassmen learn life skills as they get ready to head into the "real world." 

The event, called "Adulting 101: Because life doesn't come with instructions," is open to high school juniors and seniors across the district, according to KISD. 

Students will learn about topics like

  • Landing a dream job
  • Buying a car and car maintenance 
  • Handling emergencies 
  • Handling money matters and credit 
  • Balancing life 
  • Networking

The one-night event will be April 29 at the KISD Career Center from 6-8:30 p.m.

