Killeen ISD expands Math Center to include reading, writing tutoring

Schools officials say all tutoring is free and is provided by certified KISD teachers.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District expanded their free math tutoring center to include reading and writing Monday, according to KISD officials.

Sessions will be held at the Jackson Professional Learning Center located 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, according to the news release.

Per KISD officials, tutoring for elementary students will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and tutoring for high school students will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"Students may receive assistance with math, writing and reading, as well as help with schoolwork and preparation for STAAR and End-Of-Course exams," said KISD officials.

Certified KISD teachers will provide free face-to-face tutoring, per the news release. Students may also seek virtual tutoring with certified instructors by calling to set up a virtual appointment, according to KISD.