Killeen ISD extends Superintendent Dr. John Craft through 2027

Dr. Craft is in his ninth year as superintendent and the school district looks forward to having him for the foreseeable future.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted to extend Superintendent Dr. John Craft's contract through 2027 at its meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The board and community appear to have extreme confidence in Dr. Craft's ability to lead the district as he's currently serving his ninth year in the position.

Originally, Dr. Craft joined Killeen ISD as the deputy superintendent back in 2012.

Killeen ISD wants Dr. Craft along its side as the district continues to grow. Recently, it opened up Chaparral High School, a new regional stadium and has begun construction on a new middle school STEM campus.

