Killeen ISD goes virtual | Issues they have faced, a look at device numbers

Killeen Independent School District starts the new school year virtually on Monday

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District starts the new school year virtually on Monday. Something Superintendent Dr. John Craft said they are not built for and need to adapt quickly for.

"It's exciting, but it's also very new and with anything new, there is going to be change. There's going to be the need to be very flexible," Craft said.

He said he anticipates issues and they will have to troubleshoot. Each campus will have a hotline with four people. As a backup to the campus, they have about eight to ten people to help. Craft said they have to be ready to adapt to students' needs.

When it comes to issues they have seen so far, Craft mentioned log in issues and power outages. This happened on August 5, the first day when teachers returned to campus and doing virtual professional development. Multiple campuses lost power for more than two hours, according to the district.

Dr. Craft said they were able to work through those relatively quickly. The campuses impacted include:

Smith MS

ECHS

Palo Alto MS

Maxdale ES

Haynes ES

Live Oak Ridge MS

Shoemaker HS

Iduma ES

Short outages:

Fowler Elementary

Clarke Elementary

An Oncor spokesperson said the outage was a single instance of equipment malfunction. They said it was fully repaired. It was not limited to the campuses and did impact other customers within the area.

"Oncor remains fully committed to providing our customers with safe and reliable access to power, especially the in face of this pandemic. As school districts, parents and students prepare for a new and different school year, they can be assured that Oncor is still able to maintain our full operational capabilities and that we remain prepared to continue upholding our vital role of powering Texas communities. We also regularly communicate with local school districts, including Killeen ISD, and stand available to assist them as they gear up for the coming year," Kerri Dunn with Oncor wrote.

At the transmission level, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said they do not see any issues in meeting demand. They said there may be an uptick, but that is related to weather, not virtual schooling.

KISD plans on more than 44,500 students logging on for school on Monday.The district continues to work and prepare. Union Grove, Liberty Hill and Killeen High School had drive-thru device pick up on Thursday.

According to the district, at the end of the day on Wednesday, they gave out 8,568 devices. By the end of the week, they anticipate handing out 23,000.