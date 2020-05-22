KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD announced that graduating senior will have to opportunity to celebrate their academic achievements with a drive-thru diploma pick up at their respective high school campus in the days following virtual graduation.

Class of 2020 graduates from all five high schools can pick up diplomas and other ordered items (letter jackets, photos, academic patches) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 or from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at their home high school.

Killeen ISD Early College High School students will pick up their diplomas and other items during the same times at the Killeen ISD Career Center at 1320 Stagecoach Road in Killeen.

Graduates are asked to stay in their cars at all times but are invited to show their school spirit by decorating their vehicle. In order to pick up items, students must show a valid form of identification, school IDs are acceptable. If parents are picking up their student’s items, they must be an authorized parent or guardian, and show identification to receive the items.

KISD is hosting virtual graduation ceremonies from May 29-31 and is planning in-person commencement ceremonies at the Bell County Expo Center on July 20 and July 21.

Here are the in-person graduation dates and times:

Monday, July 20:

10 a.m. - Harker Heights High School

2 p.m. - Early College High School

6 p.m. - Killeen High School

Tuesday, July 21:

2 p.m. - Ellison High School

6 p.m. - Shoemaker High School

More information regarding in-person commencement ceremonies will be communicated as the date approaches and as allowed by Gov. Greg Abbott.