Killeen ISD to host free in-person Wellness Fair

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District will host a free in-person Wellness Fair on Saturday, Oct. 2, according to KISD officials.
The event will be at the Jackson Professional Learning Center (JPLC),
902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr. in Killeen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event flyer says the fair will have "activities that help to stimulate the mind & foster calmness"
According to KISD there will be parent workshop topics which include:
- Emotional Awareness and How To Express Emotions
- Grief
- Strategies for ADHD
- Strategies for Anxiety & Depression
- How to Help Children & Teens with Self-Confidence, Self-Love, Self-Control
- Divorce & Blended Families
- Teen Stress
- Social Media & Internet Safety
Interested participants can register here.