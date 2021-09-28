x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Killeen ISD to host free in-person Wellness Fair

The fair will have "activities that help to stimulate the mind & foster calmness".

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District will host a free in-person Wellness Fair on Saturday, Oct. 2, according to KISD officials. 

The event will be at the Jackson Professional Learning Center (JPLC),
902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr. in Killeen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

The event flyer says the fair will have "activities that help to stimulate the mind & foster calmness"

According to KISD there will be parent workshop topics which include: 

  • Emotional Awareness and How To Express Emotions
  • Grief
  • Strategies for ADHD
  • Strategies for Anxiety & Depression
  • How to Help Children & Teens with Self-Confidence, Self-Love, Self-Control
  • Divorce & Blended Families
  • Teen Stress
  • Social Media & Internet Safety

Interested participants can register here

    

Related Articles