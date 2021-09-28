Killeen ISD to host free in-person Wellness Fair

The fair will have "activities that help to stimulate the mind & foster calmness".

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District will host a free in-person Wellness Fair on Saturday, Oct. 2, according to KISD officials.

The event will be at the Jackson Professional Learning Center (JPLC),

902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr. in Killeen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event flyer says the fair will have "activities that help to stimulate the mind & foster calmness"

According to KISD there will be parent workshop topics which include:

Emotional Awareness and How To Express Emotions

Grief

Strategies for ADHD

Strategies for Anxiety & Depression

How to Help Children & Teens with Self-Confidence, Self-Love, Self-Control

Divorce & Blended Families

Teen Stress

Social Media & Internet Safety