Killeen ISD looking to fill 200 openings at job fair

KILLEEN, Texas — A $500 stipend will be offered to new hires in the Killeen Independent School District who have been hired before Aug. 31, 2021.

KISD will host a job fair this Thursday, July 15 from 3-6 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The school district is looking to hire bus drivers, crossing guards, school nutrition workers, substitutes and custodial staff.

KISD is the second largest employer in the Killeen area and is now looking to fill over 200 part-time and full-time positions within the district. The school district said it is offering competitive pay after the Board of Trustees approved equity adjustments.

Along with the stipend, new hires can expect around $11 an hour for starting pay, except the CDL bus drivers who can expect $17.46 an hour as starting pay. KISD also offers benefit packages for all of their employees.