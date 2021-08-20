Killeen ISD launches 'We Can Do This' campaign in effort to keep students, staff safe from COVID-19

The campaign highlights personal health measures students, staff and community members can take to stay protected and keep schools open.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD announced it is launching a community-wide educational campaign to encourage school and community members to remain safe from COVID-19 and keep schools open.

The campaign, called "We Can Do This," reinforces personal health measures like hand washing, covering one's mouth to cough and wearing a mask using informational fliers, a Facebook profile frame, KISD TV ads and videos.

Killeen ISD board members, Superintendent Dr. John Craft and high school athletic coordinators recorded public service announcement stressing the role everyone plays in staying safe from the virus and keeping schools open.

The district said it continues to monitor COVID-19 cases daily and will notify parents and staff via email of positive cases on their campus or department beginning Aug. 23. The district also said it remains in contact with the Bell County Public Health District.

On Tuesday night, the school board is set to consider a resolution to provide fully vaccinated KISD employees who contract COVID-19 up to 10 days of additional leave, to include those who per doctor’s orders are unable to receive the vaccine.

They will also consider hiring a chief medical officer to provide support to the district’s nursing staff, COVID-19 mitigation plan, campus and department thresholds and the facilitation of general health services across the district, according to KISD.