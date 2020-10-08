Killeen ISD launches Virtual Learning Center

Killeen ISD students will start school virtually on August 17 with the option to transition to in-person instruction on September 8.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District launched the KISD Virtual Learning Center Monday to give parents and students a first look into the 2020-2021 school year.

Killeen ISD students will start school virtually on August 17 with the option to transition to in-person instruction on September 8, according to Killeen ISD.

The KISD VLC holds the Connected Classroom Handbook for elementary and secondary parents and students, daily curriculum platform login access points, training modules and video support resources for parents and students.

Parents and students will also have access to Killeen ISD Technology Hotlines five days a week from 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. for assistance during the school year. The hotline will have extended evening hours Monday through Thursday that will go until 8:00 p.m., according to Killeen ISD.

Killeen ISD published the Public Health Guide, which outlines the procedures the district has put into place to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. A downloadable version of this state-mandated document is also available online.

Starting on August 17, Killeen ISD educators will deliver a customized curriculum, which both live and online recorded lessons for all Killeen ISD students. Virtual Learning Center training for teachers is taking place through Friday.