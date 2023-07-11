Killeen ISD names new Deputy Superintendent for Learning Services

The new hire comes with 23 years of experience in education.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees named Jennifer Ellison as its new Deputy Superintendent for Learning Services on Tuesday, July 11.

Ellison is currently Chief of Staff of Midlothian ISD and has begun her 23rd year in education.

In her new roll, Ellison will oversee the Assistant Superintendents for Learning Services, Special Education, College and more.

During her 23 years in the field of education, Ellison has held numerous leadership positions across multiple school districts including Arlington, Grand Prairie, Southwest and Midlothian ISD.

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees is excited for Ellison to join the school districts leadership as Board President Brett E. Williams states, "Jennifer Ellison is a vibrant and talented individual that we are honored to call part of the Killeen ISD family."

"As Deputy Superintendent for Learning Services, she will streamline best practices to ensure we are meeting the needs of all students while supporting our campuses and district leaders," Williams added.

